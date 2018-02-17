2nd half dooms Penguins in 11th-straight loss to Detroit

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WYTV)-Detroit Mercy scored the first 11 points of the second half and went on to shoot 59.4 percent in the half to beat the Youngstown State men’s basketball team 94-84 on Friday evening at the Beeghly Center.

The Titans hit two free throws with 1.5 seconds left in the first half to go up 37-36, and their 11-0 start to the second put them ahead 48-36. YSU was able to trim the deficit to six with 13 minutes left but got no closer.

Cameron Morse and Tyree Robinson both scored 17 points, and Naz Bohannon and Jaylen Benton scored 11 points for the Penguins. Robinson’s 17 points came on an impressive 8-of-10 shooting in just 17 minutes of action. Bohannon added 10 rebounds for the double-double.

Detroit Mercy had six players finish in double figures, and Kameron Chatman had game highs of 26 points and 11 rebounds. The Titans were 24-of-25 from the free-throw line, including 15-of-15 in the second half.

Detroit Mercy scored the first five points of the game and led 12-4 after three minutes. Youngstown State stormed back on a 12-0 run to go up 16-12 on a Jeremiah Ferguson layup with 13:47 left. YSU held Detroit Mercy scoreless for more than three minutes during the stretch, and the Titans went almost six minutes without a point later in the quarter. But YSU wasn’t able to make a run on offense and found itself down 35-31 with 1:38 left in the first half.

A Ferguson basket and a 3-pointer by Morse on back-to-back possessions put YSU up 36-35 with 29 seconds left, and Jermaine Jackson Jr.’s two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining put Detroit Mercy ahead 37-36.

After the 11-0 run over the first three minutes of the second half, the Titans held a 48-36 lead. YSU got back within single digits on a Morse triple with 15:20 left, and the smallest the deficit got was 54-48 on a Devin Haygood putback with 13:47 left. The margin fluctuated between seven and 12 until Detroit Mercy went on an eight-point spurt to go up 90-72 with three minutes left.

Youngstown State will play at Northern Kentucky on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be part of a doubleheader at NKU with the YSU women’s basketball team.

