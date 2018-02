OIL CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – All lanes previously closed along Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash.

As of 8 p.m., westbound and eastbound lanes are open between Exit 19 (the interchange with Interstate 79) in Mercer County and Exit 29, (Barkeyville, Route 8) in Venango County.

Both lanes were closed around 7:30 p.m. because of an accident.

At 7:45 p.m., the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said only the westbound lanes had reopened.