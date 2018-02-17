Harris leads Ursuline girls to big win in tournament opener

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ursuline girls basketball team cruised to an opening round win over Crestwood, 60-41 Saturday in a Division II Sectional Semifinal at Ursuline High School.

The Irish jumped out to a 20 point lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

Ursuline’s Dayshanette Harris led all-scorers with 24 points. She hit nine field goals and went 6-6 from the free throw line. Cara McNally finished with 14 points, including four three-pointers, while Anyah Curd had 9 points.

Crestwood rounds out their season with a 2-21 record. They were led by Ellie Cox with 12 points.

With the win, #5 Ursuline (13-9) advances to play 4th-seeded Poland next Thursday in a Division II Sectional Final. Tipoff set for 7 PM at Poland High School.