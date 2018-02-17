Historians meet to discuss ways to preserve Youngstown steel history

Many relics from the Youngstown steel industry are on display at the Youngstown Steel Heritage Museum

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who’s working to preserve Youngstown’s “steel town” past spoke to a crowd of local historians Saturday.

The William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society met with Rick Rowlands, founder and curator of the Youngstown Steel Heritage Museum, at Kravitz Deli in Liberty.

Rowlands said his goal at the meeting was to not only present the history of the city, but to also find and keep original machines used in local plants.

“The main building is basically a recreation of a powerhouse in the steel industry, and there’s a large, stationary steam engine in there that was used for rolling steel in Brier Hill,” he said.

Rowlands has plenty of other authentic relics from the Youngstown steel industry. If you want to see them, the museum’s first open house of the year will be on June 2.

