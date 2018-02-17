Joe Schiavoni makes Trumbull Co. Democrats’ list of endorsed candidates

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Democratic Party released its 2018 list of endorsed candidates after holding a meeting Saturday morning.
On that list is local candidate Joe Schiavoni for state governor.
Other endorsed candidates:
- Sherrod Brown – U.S. Senate
- Tim Ryan – Representative, 13th Congressional District
- Betsy Rader – Representative, 14th Congressional District
- Kathleen Clyde – Ohio Secretary of State
- Steve Dettelbach – Ohio Attorney General
- Rob Richardson – Treasurer, State of Ohio
- Zack Space – Auditor, State of Ohio
- Michael O’Brien – State Representative, 64th District
- Glenn Holmes – State Representative, 63rd District
- Lisha Pompili Baumiller – County Commissioner
- Adrian Biviano – Trumbull County Auditor
- Ronald Rice – Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas
- Andrew Logan – Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas
- Sandra Stabile Harwood – Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Juvenile Division
- Samuel Bluedorn – Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Juvenile Division
- Mary Jane Trapp – 11th District Court of Appeals
- Sean O’Brien – State Central Committee
- Dawn Cantalamessa – State Central Committee
The breakfast meeting was held at Enzo’s Restaurant & Banquet Center in Warren.
WYTV reached out to members of the Trumbull County Republican Party to see if they’ve picked a candidate to endorse.
We were told the party does not endorse any state or local candidates for primary elections.