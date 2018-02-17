Joe Schiavoni makes Trumbull Co. Democrats’ list of endorsed candidates

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Democratic Party released its 2018 list of endorsed candidates after holding a meeting Saturday morning.

On that list is local candidate Joe Schiavoni for state governor.

Other endorsed candidates:

Sherrod Brown – U.S. Senate

Tim Ryan – Representative, 13th Congressional District

Betsy Rader – Representative, 14th Congressional District

Kathleen Clyde – Ohio Secretary of State

Steve Dettelbach – Ohio Attorney General

Rob Richardson – Treasurer, State of Ohio

Zack Space – Auditor, State of Ohio

Michael O’Brien – State Representative, 64th District

Glenn Holmes – State Representative, 63rd District

Lisha Pompili Baumiller – County Commissioner

Adrian Biviano – Trumbull County Auditor

Ronald Rice – Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas

Andrew Logan – Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas

Sandra Stabile Harwood – Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Juvenile Division

Samuel Bluedorn – Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Juvenile Division

Mary Jane Trapp – 11th District Court of Appeals

Sean O’Brien – State Central Committee

Dawn Cantalamessa – State Central Committee

The breakfast meeting was held at Enzo’s Restaurant & Banquet Center in Warren.

WYTV reached out to members of the Trumbull County Republican Party to see if they’ve picked a candidate to endorse.

We were told the party does not endorse any state or local candidates for primary elections.