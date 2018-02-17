Officials along parts of Ohio River say flooding could have been worse

Related Coverage East Liverpool prepares for possibility of heavy flooding this weekend

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Rain over the last several days caused some flooding along parts of the Ohio River in East Liverpool and Wellsville.

In East Liverpool, many people made their way down to the wharf to check out the river and take photos. Steps and picnic tables were all under water.

River Road, which winds along the Ohio River, was closed off due to flooding. Officials say it was back down about a foot Saturday afternoon and is the only road in East Liverpool that had to be shut down.

“We’re pretty much past the hurdle. The river has crested as far as we’ve been informed. So, we’re on the downside, a little clean-up we have to do but that’s about it,” said Brian Allen, East Liverpool’s safety-service director.

But, River Road is not the only place that needs to be cleaned up. Locals crowded at Patterson Field, the high school’s football field, saying they were sad to see it completely under water.

“It’s sad because we do want to put a turf field in — obviously it’s bad, it’s wow,” said Tammie Reed.

“The people that live down here, with the water being up that much it is kinda scary for them to get in their homes and stuff like that,” said Aaron Larson.

Officials say River Road and Patterson Field are the only two major places that will need to be cleaned up, which shouldn’t be difficult.

Over in Wellsville, Fire Chief Barry Podwel said the river was up 11 and a half feet at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, staying the same through the afternoon.

At that point, it was a waiting game on whether or not they would need to put up the flood wall.

“At 12 foot we get things ready. We don’t actually put the gate up until around 15 feet,” Podwel said.

He says two pump stations were set up and running since 6 p.m. Friday night, one in the upper part of town and one at the lower end.

Podwel says the marina was hit the worst by flooding.

Officials from both East Liverpool and Wellsville say even though there is some damage, the flooding could have been worse. No homes were flooded and no one was hurt.

Local flooding along the Ohio River View as list View as gallery Open Gallery East Liverpool High School's Patterson Field East Liverpool High School's Patterson Field River Road in East Liverpool was still closed Saturday Wellsville marina Wellsville marina View of the Ohio River from Riverside Ave. in Wellsville The Landing in Wellsville: located on Riverside Ave. behind Nevada St.