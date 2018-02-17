Poland superintendent: No threat to students after inappropriate post surfaces

On Saturday, Poland Superintendent David Janofa sent out a robocall to Poland parents saying there is no threat to students

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday night, Poland Local Schools officials were made aware of a minor’s social media post from January that contained several inappropriate pictures.

On Saturday, Superintendent David Janofa sent out a robocall to Poland parents saying there was no written threat made on the post directed toward any individual or group.

He wanted to make it clear that there is no security risk to students at any of the schools.

Janofa said the post contained pictures of a minor holding a handgun.

The post caused concern for further steps to be taken, so local law enforcement was called to investigate.

In the robocall, Janofa said anyone with any questions or concerns can contact the schools and that student safety always comes first.

Classes will resume as normal on Tuesday.

