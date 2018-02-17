Scoreless 3rd quarter dooms YSU women in loss to Green Bay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team’s winning streak ended with a 67-42 loss to Green Bay Saturday at Beeghly Center.

The Phoenix held Youngstown State to 26.9 percent shooting for the game, and YSU was 0-for-14 from the floor in a scoreless third period.

Indiya Benjamin scored all 17 of her points in the first half, including three on a one-handed throw from about 65 feet at the end of the first period. She was recognized before the game for breaking Danielle Carson’s career assists record, and Carson was there to present her with a commemorate basketball.

Benjamin had four of YSU’s seven 3-pointers in the first half, which ended with the Penguins within striking distance down 35-28. Green Bay outscored the Penguins 21-0 in the third to pull away.

Youngstown State will face a quick turnaround as it play at Northern Kentucky on Monday. Tipoff against the Norse will be at 5 p.m. as the Penguins play their third game in a five-day stretch.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information