Snow pushes on Saturday night

FLOOD WARNING
Parts of Columbiana County are under a flood warning until 10 a.m. Sunday. The Ohio River’s water levels are expected to fall below flood stage in the next 24 hours. Do not drive through roads with water on them as the water could be deeper than it appears.

SATURDAY SNOWFALL
The flurries continue Saturday night but will taper off overnight. Early morning, clouds will decrease making way for sun. Roads could be slick — not much accumulation is expected.

MORE WATERWORKS
Monday holds a good chance for rain showers. They will persist off and on until Wednesday. This holds the potential for flooding in areas.

