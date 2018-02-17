Snow pushes on Saturday night

FLOOD WARNING

Parts of Columbiana County are under a flood warning until 10 a.m. Sunday. The Ohio River’s water levels are expected to fall below flood stage in the next 24 hours. Do not drive through roads with water on them as the water could be deeper than it appears.

For hour-by-hour conditions, click here.

SATURDAY SNOWFALL

The flurries continue Saturday night but will taper off overnight. Early morning, clouds will decrease making way for sun. Roads could be slick — not much accumulation is expected.

For snow totals, click “play” on the video above.

MORE WATERWORKS

Monday holds a good chance for rain showers. They will persist off and on until Wednesday. This holds the potential for flooding in areas.

You can see how rain chances and the upcoming warm-up will play out in the video above.