South Range downs Lowellville, improves to 19-1



LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – The South Range boys basketball team defeated Lowellville, 43-32 Friday at Lowellville High School.

The Raiders took control of the game early and led at halftime. Jaxon Anderson led the way with 12 points for South Range. Nate Solak paced the Rockets with a game-high 15 points, while Matt Hvisdak chipped in 7.

With the win, South Range improves to 19-1 on the season. Lowellville drops to 17-4 overall.

Up next, the Raiders play at Brookfield Saturday night. Lowellville rounds out the regular season next Friday at home against McDonald.