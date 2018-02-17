Youngstown’s Catholic Diocese recognizes physicians with special mass

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown says it's important to celebrate healthcare workers for their healing work

Cameron O'Brien Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown honored health professionals for the 22nd year Saturday with a special mass.

It’s called the “White Mass” — white referring to the white color of physicians’ coats.

Bishop George Murray led the mass, where he recognized those working in all aspects of health for their healing work.

The diocese says it’s important to celebrate these people and healthcare in general.

“Historically, they flowed out of the monastic system and our hospitals were almost invented by the church,” said David Schmidt, director of the Pro-Life, Marriage and Family Life Ministry for the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.

Mercy Health Chaplain Reverend John Trimbur gave the homily at the mass, which was held at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s