Youngstown’s Catholic Diocese recognizes physicians with special mass

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown honored health professionals for the 22nd year Saturday with a special mass.

It’s called the “White Mass” — white referring to the white color of physicians’ coats.

Bishop George Murray led the mass, where he recognized those working in all aspects of health for their healing work.

The diocese says it’s important to celebrate these people and healthcare in general.

“Historically, they flowed out of the monastic system and our hospitals were almost invented by the church,” said David Schmidt, director of the Pro-Life, Marriage and Family Life Ministry for the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.

Mercy Health Chaplain Reverend John Trimbur gave the homily at the mass, which was held at St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown.