Dispatch: Two medical helicopters aid in Leetonia car crash

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – According to Ohio State Highway Lisbon Post two medical helicopters were called to the scene of a car crash shortly after 7:00 a.m.

Sergeant Daniel Morrison spoke with First News and said the crash occurred around 5:00 a.m.

The officer said three people were in the car — which ran into a brick wall.

Morrison said two of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts and were flown to the hospital by helicopter. Both passengers have several injuries which do not appear to be life-threatening.