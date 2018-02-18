FEBRUARY SHOWERS BRING MARCH FLOWERS?

One thing can be said for the coming week — grab your galoshes! Some seriously warmer and wet weather is giving us a peek at spring.

For the next seven days, I’m tracking at least some precipitation every day through Sunday.

This being said, additional ponding and flooding are possible. The GFS models are putting 4 inches of rain down by the end of the week (this is one model — not definitive).

The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated on any and all weather alerts with the coming rain.

IS WINTER OVER?

We are not out of the woods for snow yet. This week’s warm-up does not mean winter is completely over.

Yet another cold snap is still possible, as well as the chance for more snow. For now, the warming trend continues for at least the next seven days.

