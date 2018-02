NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A Reverend who has been serving the Valley for more than 30 years has decided to hang up his hat.

Rev. Donald Hall and his congregation from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Niles gathered at Ciminero’s Banquet Centre to celebrate his retirement.

Locals say they wish him the best and hope they’ll still see him around.

Hall says even though he’s done leading the group, it doesn’t mean he’s leaving.