Troopers: car drove into median near Brookfield Twp., one dead

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash where one man died Saturday.

Troopers responded to the crash on State Route 82 near mile post 25 around 6:00 p.m.

Troopers said Robin Hayes, 38, was killed in the crash.

They said James Hayes, 37, was driving the vehicle when he lost control and drove into the median.

Troopers said James and an unidentified passenger were wearing seat belts — Robin, who was sitting in the front seat, was not.

Troopers said James had minor injuries. Robin was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Brookfield and Vienna Fire and EMS were on the scene.

Troopers said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The accident is under investigation.