Valley’s wedding experts show off latest trends at bridal open house

Everything a bride needs, from cakes to dresses to invitations, was available from local vendors in Mahoning and Trumbull counties

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Valley brides got to plan and prepare for their big day with the help of DiVieste Banquet Rooms.

The hall in Warren held its 5th annual Bridal Open House on Sunday.

DiVieste says its showcase is different.

“A lot of people like it because there’s more interaction time between clients and a future wedding exhibitor, whereas maybe at a larger show they feel rushed. They can spend a little more time asking questions and try to take some of the stress out from planning their wedding,” Joey DiVieste said.

Close to 500 people went to check out the show.

