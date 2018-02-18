Warren Rotary grabs a slice of local flavors at annual fundraiser

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Rotary Club will be hosting the Slice of the Valley pizza challenge on February 25.

The event will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Metroplex.

This is the fourth year the event has been held — this year, already 19 vendors have signed up for the event.

“It’s unbelievable, we’ve had such success with the event we’re moving it from St. Demetrios Church in Warren to the Metroplex because it’s the biggest place we could find that could house it,” said Rob Berk of the Warren Rotary.

He said that having this much success for the event was only a dream.

“I hoped there would be. I was president of Rotary at the time and it was the big fundraiser for us — but it went so well. We kept doing it and kept doing it. Now it’s reached the point that it’s fantastic and we’re adding a few new things this year.”

The additions — dessert and drinks.

“We’ve got dessert this year because everyone said where’s dessert after all of the food. All right — we’ll have dessert. We’re bringing Mocha House in — and we’re going to have craft beer vendors too. Which is also new for our event this year,” said Berk.

The pizza will be judged in two categories — people’s choice and judge’s choice. Judges have been chosen from all over the U.S.

The Rotary club gives back proceeds from the event to the community. Berk said they will give funds to Warren Family Mission, the Salvation Army and other organizations.

“There’s a restoration program for the fountain of Downtown Warren, it hasn’t been working correctly for years, we hope to do somethings for that. It’s all going for a good cause.”

Tickets can be bought through the event website or at the door.

As for the Warren Rotary, Berk said it’s a great organization to be a part of.

“It’s the greatest club in town — there’s rotaries all over the U.S. and we always give back to the community. We give back to all kinds of charitable organizations and the Warren Rotary club has got a great membership.”