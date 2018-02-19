80-foot tree falls in Youngstown, but rain doesn’t cause much flooding

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An 80-foot tree fell Monday on Youngstown’s south side, blocking a road. But the expected flooding from Monday’s rain never really materialized.

The tree fell across Mt. Vernon Avenue around 5 p.m.

“Last thing I heard, storm came through, a little bit of rain and all of a sudden, boom! Tree came down, line came down and the internet went out,” Bill Joseph said.

Earlier in the day, water from the Mahoning River was running fast over the dam in the Leavittsburg area. Houses along that stretch of the river often end up flooded, but there were no problems on Monday.

At the Canoe City Metroparks site on N. Leavitt Road, water was starting to creep up the launch ramp and fog formed over the river itself.

Eagle Creek Road between Warren and Braceville townships often floods after heavy rains. On Monday, there was some high water along the side of the road, but no flooding.

At Perkins Park in Warren, there were large puddles around the pavilions and playground equipment, but they were not underwater. People were even out walking in the fog.