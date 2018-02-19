A mild but wet Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – SPRING-LIKE TEMPERATURES AND SPRING-LIKE RAIN: There will be rain Monday, mainly between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Rain totals could top out at about 3/4″. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s by late afternoon.

MILD TONIGHT: There is a chance for a thunderstorm Monday and in the early evening. It will stay mild Monday night, with lows in the mid-50s.

RECORD-BREAKING WARMTH TUESDAY: The last time we were at 70°, we were prepping for Halloween — October 27. Tuesday’s high in the lower-70s will shatter the previous record of 65° from 2016.

WINDY TUESDAY: It will be mostly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorm with the warm Tuesday. Winds will also pick up, with gusts of up to 30mph+.

FLOOD CONCERNS FOR THE FIRST PART OF THE WEEK: Another round of rain ahead of a cold front brings another round of rain for Wednesday. Be alert for flooded roads, and flood advisories possible into Thursday. Check back this afternoon for updates on flooding.

