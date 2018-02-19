Birthday girl asks for donations to animal shelter instead of presents

Related Coverage With new nonprofit status, Hermitage animal shelter will start fundraising



HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter received a big donation from one little girl on Monday.

Kaley Bowers turns eight on Tuesday, but she had her party over the weekend.

Though it was her birthday, the surprise was really on her parents after Kaley asked if her friends could bring things to donate to the shelter instead of presents.

“I got the idea from my friend Everly because she donated to an animal shelter, and I love dogs and cats!” Kaley said.

She said this won’t be the last time she donates to the shelter, and hopes she can find more ways to raise money and supplies for the animals.