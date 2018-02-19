Cirque Du Soleil’s new ice performance coming to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cirque Du Soleil is bringing its new ice performance to Youngstown.

Cirque Du Soleil presents “Crystal,” the first of its kind on-ice performance.

Synchronized skating, freestyles figures and extreme skating are featured alongside traditional circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial traps and hand to hand.

There will be seven shows at the Covelli Centre from June 27 to July 1.

Tickets for CRYSTAL are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting at 10 a.m. Monday, February 19. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits include access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit www.cirqueclub.com.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 2 at the Southwoods Health box office at Covelli Centre at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Tickets range from $39 to $140.