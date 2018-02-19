Demographics can either help or hurt your car insurance rates

(WYTV) – In both Ohio and Pennsylvania, it’s against the law to drive without car insurance, but that insurance can get costly if you aren’t careful. Different factors in your life could be hiking your insurance cost.

Insurance regulations vary state to state. Ohio is a no-fault state because your insurer can’t raise your rate due to an accident you did not cause. There are, however, no regulations on using your demographic as a variable in how much you pay.

It’s no surprise that car insurance is probably more costly at age 20 than 45. It’s also no surprise that someone with two speeding tickets and an accident pays more than someone with a spotless record.

“The number of speeding tickets, moving violations, they kind of look at it as the same as…more like a reckless lifestyle,” said insurance agent Karl Gruhlkey.

What might surprise you is that it’s not just your driving record that affects your insurance rates. Things like your address, credit score, even marital status are all either hurting or helping your rates.

Dean Fadel, with the Ohio Insurance Institute, said your rate is based on an algorithm using statistics.

“It takes the risk factors and basically sees where you are on a scale of risk.”

But how many people realize the impact those things have on how much they shell out each month?

Another question is why are insurance companies allowed to charge more based on gender and marital status, but employers are legally required to be nondiscriminatory based

on those same demographics?

“It does not connect because [employers are] not using a mathematical algorithm in determining whether or not they’re going to hire someone,” Fadel said.

Right now, there are no bills in Ohio or Pennsylvania pushing to change insurance regulations. Rates, however, do fluctuate every so often.

“Here in Ohio, we have among the lowest auto insurance rates, on average, in the nation because we have a lot of competition,” Fadel said.

You can file a complaint against your insurer if you feel there is broker misconduct. The number of complaints filed is very low, though, in comparison to how many people are insured.