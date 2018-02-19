Man hit and killed while crossing street in Sharon

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – A man was taken to the hospital and later declared dead after being hit by a car while crossing W. Connelly Blvd. on Saturday shortly after 5 p.m.

Police say Leo White, 80, of Sharon was crossing the road within a crosswalk when he was hit by a Chrysler Town and Country. White was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital Sunday morning around 8 a.m. The Mahoning County Coroner’s office reported that he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was 43 year old Timothy Kjera of Sharon.

Kjera said he did not see White walking. Police say there was no alcohol involved but that Kjera did have a suspended Pennsylvania driver’s license.

Kjera is expected to be charged with, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury While not Properly Licensed, Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked and Right-of-way of Pedestrians in Crosswalks.

