New Castle police investigate social media threat involving school

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – New Castle police investigated a potential threat after social media postings were reported in connection with a school in Lawrence County.

According to police, the threats were made on February 17 in a group chat by a 17-year-old boy using an alias.

While the threats did not specify one particular school, the boy did threaten a student at the Lawrence County Career Technical Center.

Officers tracked down the teen to his house and interviewed him. Although the teen did make comments about having weapons, police did not find any firearms in the house, and his parents told officers they did not have any guns.

Through the investigation, officers also discovered that the teen made additional threats to people in the state of Georgia using a PlayStation gaming console. These threats also spoke about school shootings.

The teen was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for a mental health evaluation as a precaution.

Investigators will follow up on the case and said there is no credible threat to any school in the county, according to the media release.

The NCPD would like to remind all individuals that tips of any threats can be made to the tip line at www.newcastlepd.com (can be anonymous) or by calling 724-656-9300 (non-emergency number).