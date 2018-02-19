New chance to win a home in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Small Village Property is giving local residents a chance to win a freshly renovated house on the south side of Youngstown through a raffle.

911 Pasadena ave. is the address of the home to be given away.

It is a two bedroom, one and a half bathroom, one story home. The basement is partially finished, it has a new roof and new siding.

The tickets are being sold for $50.00 a piece or three for $125. There is no limit on how many tickets can be purchased, however only 1,000 tickets are available and once those tickets are sold there will be no more.

There are no taxes or leans owed on the house and there is no additional fees for the home once a winner is chosen. The initial $50 ticket fee will go toward the filing fee.



Siddiq Salahuddin said so far over 100 tickets have been sold. A minimum of 500 tickets must be sold otherwise the house will be given away through a 50-50 raffle.

Salahuddi is the president of the non-profit organization “Fresh Start Program.” He said all proceeds from the house raffle will be donated to this program, which was created to provide support and treatment services to individuals returning home from incarceration.

Tickets are being sold until March 1, and Salahuddi said the raffle drawing will take place on March 2. The drawing is set to be aired live via social media.

Tickets can be purchased at any of these local businesses:

Small Village Property, 2311 South Ave. Youngstown Ohio

Kingly Hand Wash and Wax, Julius Oliver, 330-881-7530

Excaliber Grooming Lounge, Southern Park Mall

Johnson Tax Service, Sparkle Martin, 330-233-0270

All-N-One Beauty, Nacole Coco Boykin, 330-559-4323

Savo’ Bar and Grille, Gina Guliet, 330-781-5425

Martha’s Blvd., Keith or Cammie, 330-707-4330

Starting Line Up Barbershop, Jerome Franklin, 330-781-0115