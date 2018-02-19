Nugget of Knowledge: Presidential facts

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Ella Fitzgerald got married in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The following are a few presidential facts you may not know:

Thomas Jefferson invented the swivel chair.

James Garfield was the first president to ever talk on the phone. William McKinley, born in Niles, was the first to campaign over the phone.

During World War Two, the future president Lyndon Johnson, then a congressman and a Lt. Commander in the Naval Reserve, was due to fly on a bombing mission in the South Pacific. Before takeoff, he jumped off of the plane to use the bathroom. The plane took off without him; it crashed, killing everyone on board.

Dwight Eisenhower was the only president to serve in both WWI and WWII.

Jimmy Carter is the first known president to go on record as seeing a UFO. He was a wealthy peanut farmer in Plains, Georgia, and a farming accident left one of his fingers permanently bent.

Abraham Lincoln is the only president who was also a licensed bartender.

Three presidents died on the 4th of July: Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and James Monroe.

Calvin Coolidge is the only president to have been born on the Fourth.

Coolidge liked to have someone rub his head with petroleum jelly while he was eating his breakfast in bed.

No president has ever been an only child.

John F. Kennedy was the first Roman Catholic president and the first Boy Scout to become president.

