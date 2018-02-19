Police say woman escaped from hospital, captured in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman who had a police hold on her for drug possession and driving under the influence escaped from Saint Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, according to Youngstown police.

According to a police report, Samantha Wayne, 32, was being released from the hospital when she called Raul Magallon to pick her up.

Police stopped Magallon’s car on E. Woodland Avenue and arrested Wayne. Magallon told police that he did not know there was a police hold on Wayne when she called him to pick her up, the report stated.

Police discovered that Magallon had a suspended license and seven current suspensions, with the most recent being a child support suspension from November 2014, and that he had an active warrant out of Campbell for a traffic offense. Magallon was issued a citation and turned over to Campbell police.

Wayne was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of drug possession and driving under the influence. She is also facing an additional charge of escape.