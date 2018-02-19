Record warmth expected, flooding remains a concern

RECORD WATCH

Record warm air will be surging into the region for Tuesday. We will see a high around 72° for the afternoon. The record high for February 20th is 65° set in 2016. If we hit the forecast high of 72°, it would break break the previous record and would tie for second warmest day ever recorded in the month of February. The record warmest February high occurred just last year, 75° set on February 24th, 2017.

SEVERAL ROUNDS OF RAIN

The pattern remains warmer than normal and stormy. A cold front will cross through the area Wednesday, bringing rain and falling temperatures. Another disturbance will impact the area early Thursday and will bring the potential for wintry weather (Discussed further below) early in the day. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday also feature the risk for scattered showers.

RAINFALL ACCUMULATION AND FLOODING CONCERN

Rivers, creeks, and streams are all running high after the recent snow-melt and rain. The ground is also completely saturated. To the mix, we will be adding several shots of un-needed rainfall which will raise the concern for localized flooding. Models suggest between 2″ to 3.5″ of new rainfall by the weekend. Stay alert, especially if you live in a flood-prone area. We will be monitoring this risk through the week ahead and will have updates.

WATCHING THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE

More rain is expected to arrive after the passage of a cold front Wednesday. By Thursday morning, temperatures are expected to be around the freezing mark. The potential is there that we see a wintry mix for the start of the day which may impact Thursday morning’s commute. Currently, some data suggests a glazing of ice is possible before temperatures rise above freezing for the late afternoon. Our team will be monitoring this threat as well and will keep you updated on air and here at WYTV.com.