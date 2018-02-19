With new nonprofit status, Hermitage animal shelter will start fundraising



HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – The Shenango Valley Animal Shelter is no longer a government-run entity. But how did those changes come about and what does it mean for the shelter’s future?

Over the past year, changes were being made to the way the Hermitage shelter operates.

“The municipalities got together and felt we wanted to do more for our animals because the shelter is old. We felt our animals deserved more care and a better facility,” said Duane Piccirilli, chairman of the soon-to-be Shenango Valley Animal Shelter Incorporated.

The shelter dissolved its public board, which was a part of the council of governments, and created a nonprofit.

“We were restricted, being a public entity, from getting foundation dollars and other fundraising activities,” Piccirilli said.

As a nonprofit, the shelter has more flexibility to help animals in need.

It recently hired its first director, who is working to set policy and procedures, along with fundraising goals. Their first big project is to get a new facility.

“I’m hoping within this year, we find a facility and start moving toward it,” Piccirilli said.

It all starts on Thursday when the nonprofit board has its first meeting and starts the fundraising activity. The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the Hermitage City Building and is open to the public.