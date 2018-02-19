Youngstown police: Woman charged after telling mother she was going to be killed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman from Youngstown is facing several charges after police say they were sent on a frantic search to rescue her.

According to a police report, Jeanna White, 40, called mother about 10 a.m. Thursday and told her that she needed $200 to pay back her drug dealer. White said that if she didn’t pay back the money that the dealer was going to kill her and her mother.

The calls continued until about 2 p.m. when White called her mother again saying, “I love you. I’m sorry,” and then the mother said she heard a gunshot and the line went dead.

The mother called police and a search for White ensued. Cell pings took police to a locations on Taylor Street, Hunter Avenue, Market Street and E. Indianola Avenue. Several police units were called to assist in the search.

Police finally found White walking down the street on Hunter Street. They said she did not appear to be under and distress and determined that the calls to her mother were an attempt to get money to purchase drugs, according to the report.

The city’s shot-spotter did activate, but the shots fired were not in connection to anything that had to do with White.

White was arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail where a Xanax pill was found in her pocket, the report stated.

White was charged with inducing panic, drug possession, disrupting public service and miscellaneous criminal incident.