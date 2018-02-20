Columbiana School District allows girls basketball coach to stay

Related Coverage Parents of player in Columbiana call for firing of girls basketball coach

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Columbiana School District said Ron Moschella, who coaches the girls basketball team, will remain head coach for the rest of the year as long as he follows certain guidelines.

Moschella may not use inappropriate language or embarrassment when coaching student athletes. If he does, the district said he’ll be fired.

Two parents complained last week about the way Moschella treated their daughter. They said he grabbed her by the arm and pushed her in the back.

As part of its investigation into Moschella’s behavior, the district interviewed each member of the girls basketball team, along with the coaching staff.

Columbiana Schools said it will continue to closely monitor the situation to make sure athletes are being treated appropriately, and with dignity and respect.