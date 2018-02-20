Local United Way organization exceeds 2017 fundraising goal

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley has once again exceeded its fundraising expectations.

During its 2017 fundraising campaign, the agency’s goal was to raise $2.9 million.

“We’re gonna go above $3.1 million, so we exceed our goal by $200,000,” said United Way President Bob Hannon.

It’s an incredible accomplishment for the non-profit organization, whose mission is to create change by educating children and families across the Mahoning Valley.

“Our focus is to really talk about the work. I think that the community likes the work we’re doing — our focus on families and children that are facing barriers — …and I think that’s why a lot of the community has stepped up and is supporting the work we’re doing,” Hannon said.

One initiative that has gained a lot of attention is the Success After 6 program.

It was launched in Youngstown two years ago and has since grown to include eight schools, one of which is Girard Prospect Elementary, where the fundraising announcement was made on Tuesday.

“So we have about 50 kids, grades K-2, they come every day from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. They get academic help, they get wrap-around, they get homework help. We thought it would be great to come to Girard to really show people we do work around the entire Valley,” Hannon said.

Second-grader Mackenzie Mills, who attends Girard Prospect Elementary, says she likes the program because it helps her learn and raise her grades.

Another program built into the Success After 6 initiative is called Project More.

“[It’s designed] to work one on one with children who are below-level in reading,” said Sarah Korb, a Project More volunteer.

Korb is a former educator who volunteers her time with the reading program along with members of the Girard United Methodist Church, which includes Pastor Vicky Kelly.

“It’s part of our vision to be here for the kids and grandkids of Girard, and this is a wonderful way for our church to be able to do that,” Kelly said.

While some of the money will go toward Success After 6 and Project More, Hannon says some will also benefit the 31 agencies and 44 programs United Way works with.

For more information about the United Way and its programs, visit the organization’s website.