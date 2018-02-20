Lordstown Schools recognizing 100 years with celebration

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you went to Lordstown Schools, mark your calendar for a big anniversary.

Staff and alumni are planning a celebration on May 12 marking the schools 100th graduating class.

Tuesday, the group gathered to sort through old pictures and artifacts that will be on display.

The public is invited to walk through several rooms that will have yearbooks, mementos and a special area honoring graduates that have served the U.S. military.

“It’s a really wonderful chance for our students to go back through and look at say, “Oh, my gosh. Here is so-and-so’s grandpa. Or, ‘Oh, my gosh. Here’s so-and-so’s grandma, so it’s a great bonding experience for them to see,” said Lordstown Teacher Courtney Gibson.

The celebration is set for Saturday, May 12 at the high school, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have anything you want to donate, just call the school.