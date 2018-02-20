Man sentenced for brutal Youngstown stabbing death

Wallace Lewis was sentenced to 27 years to life in prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man who brutally stabbed and killed a man in Youngstown was sentenced to 27 years to life in prison.

Tuesday, Wallace Lewis appeared in a Mahoning County courtroom for sentencing on murder and tampering with evidence charges.

The judge also considered that Lewis is a repeat violent offender.

Lewis was on trial for the brutal stabbing death of 53-year-old Howard Ramey, who was found in the fruit cellar of his home on Palmer Avenue in August of 2016. Prosecutors said the victim had been stabbed more than two dozen times.

Felicia Ward and Calvin Shelton, also charged in connection with the crime, pleaded guilty earlier to kidnapping charges.

They were also sentenced on Tuesday to four years in prison as part of an agreed-upon sentence.

