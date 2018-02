MCCTC trains staff in wake of mass school shootings

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – What would you do if an active shooter came into your workplace?

That’s what staff members at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center were doing today.

Superintendent Ron Iarussi¬†said it’s important for the faculty to have a plan.

“In those events — it can be chaotic and so at least we have some foundation for how we act based on the training we received.”

Canfield police and fire presented a PowerPoint before demonstrating to teachers how to approach a shooter.

Tomorrow, teachers will take what they learned into their classrooms and show their students what to look out for.