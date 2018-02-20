MCCTC trains staff in wake of mass school shootings

Teachers will take what they learned into their classrooms and show their students what to look out for

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – What would you do if an active shooter came into your workplace?

That’s what staff members at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center were doing today.

Superintendent Ron Iarussi said it’s important for the faculty to have a plan.

“In those events — it can be chaotic and so at least we have some foundation for how we act based on the training we received.”

Canfield police and fire presented a PowerPoint before demonstrating to teachers how to approach a shooter.

Tomorrow, teachers will take what they learned into their classrooms and show their students what to look out for.

