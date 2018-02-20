Niles hires new treasurer to get financial reporting done on time

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Niles named a new treasurer on Tuesday. Steven Telego’s job is to make sure the month-end financial reports are ready for the commission overseeing the city’s fiscal emergency.

Telego was hired to replace Janet Rizor Jones, who resigned last week.

At last week’s fiscal commission meeting, Niles officials were told to hire a treasurer quickly to make sure the city’s financial reporting is done on time.

Telego will be part-time, making $7,500 a year.

He spent 24 years with Cortland Bank.