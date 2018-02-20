North Lima company creates small house from shipping container

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) – A business in North Lima that makes shipping containers is creating a new use for their product.

What they’re doing could impact communities in a big way.

Ed Macabobby, owner of Steel Valley Container Structures, is constructing housing from shipping containers that he hopes can be used for low-income people and displaced veterans, similar to the popular “tiny house” concept.

Macabobby’s first model is now complete. The 650-square foot home is made from two shipping containers and comes with modern bedroom and bathroom spaces. There is a kitchen with granite countertops and even enough room for a washer/dryer and living area. It’s roughly the size of a small apartment.

“It can be built. It can be three wide, four wide, it could be put on top of each of other. It can be put on a full basement,” Macabobby said.

Macabobby said he started thinking a few years ago when the steel industry slumped about ways to diversify. He came up with the container home idea and thinks they could replace demolished blighted homes for use by low-income residents. He has even approached Youngstown City Council with the idea.

“They said we can understand what you are saying, but it would be nice to see something, so we built it,” Macabobby said.

He invited Valley Congressman Bill Johnson, R-6th District, and his staff to take a look at the new homes.

“I think this is absolutely something that could be used. We’ve got a homeless problem among our veteran population,” Johnson said.

Since the boxes are wind-rated at 175-miles per hour because of their use on container ships, Macabobby says these would be safer than modular or mobile homes.

“The steel they use is corten steel from U.S. Steel, so they’ve got a lot of rust resistance to them and they are watertight,” Macabobby said.

Macabobby says if the idea takes off, he’ll add more employees and build the homes in North Lima.