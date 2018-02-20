Slick spots possible early Thursday

COLD FRONT TO END RECORD WARMTH WEDNESDAY

A cold front will move through the area Wednesday morning. While the day starts with mild temperatures, the drive home from work or school will feel much different. You may not need to put the jacket on in the morning but don’t leave home without it. Temperatures will be heading toward the 30s by the evening drive home.

WATCHING FOR WINTRY MIX WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

Temperatures will dip into the lower 30s Wednesday night as more rain moves into the area. By the evening, rain may begin mixing with snow or sleet, with pockets of freezing rain also possible. The potential is there that we see a wintry mix continuing for the start of the day Thursday. This may have an impact on Thursday morning’s commute.

Currently, some data suggests a glazing of ice is possible before temperatures rise above freezing toward late-morning Thursday. The recent warm-up may help minimize the impact on roads with everything well thawed across the area. However, especially on sidewalks and parking lots, some spots may turn a little slick while temperatures hover around the freezing mark. Our team will be monitoring this threat as well and will keep you updated on air and here at WYTV.com.

SEVERAL ROUNDS OF RAIN

The pattern remains warmer than normal and stormy. Another disturbance will impact the area early as the workweek ends on Friday. Yet another round of rainfall is expected Saturday and more rain will likely fall on Sunday, too.

RAINFALL ACCUMULATION AND FLOODING CONCERN

Rivers, creeks, and streams are all running high after the recent snow-melt and rain. Currently, a FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station in Trumbull county.

To see current alerts, CLICK HERE

The ground remains completely saturated and we will see several shots of un-needed rainfall which will raise the concern for localized flooding. Models suggest between 2″ to 3.5″ of new rainfall by the weekend. In addition to another likely rise in area rivers, streets and neighborhoods prone to flooding will likely see a rise in water by the end of the week. Stay alert, especially if you live in a flood-prone area. We will be monitoring this risk through the week ahead and will have updates.