Warren police: Parents overdosed on drugs with child in car

Ashley and Timothy Woodyard are each charged with child endangering

This photo of Timothy Woodyard is from a previous unrelated arrest. A photo of Ashley Woodyard was unavailable.

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police said parents were under the influence of drugs while in the parking lot of Giant Eagle with their young child.

Police were called to the Giant Eagle on Mahoning Avenue on Monday afternoon for a reported overdose.

Police said 28-year-old Ashley Woodyard was driving a vehicle that hit a parked car in the parking lot. She then parked and lost consciousness, according to a police report.

An officer gave Woodyard naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Police noted that her husband, 37-year-old Timothy Woodyard, also appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said Giant Eagle’s management had taken a young child out of the car who was sitting in the back seat. A police report did not indicate the age of the child.

Children Services was called, and the child was taken by his grandmother.

Police said Ashley and Timothy Woodyard are not allowed to be around the child until Children Service completes its investigation.

They each face child endangering charges.

Ashley and Timothy Woodyard pleaded not guilty to the charges and are scheduled to appear in court again at 10:15 a.m. April 3.

