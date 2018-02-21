Boardman grad Greco sticking with Giants

NEW YORK, New York (WYTV) – Boardman graduate John Greco has re-signed with the New York Giants.

Late Wednesday evening, Greco tweeted a photo wearing a Giants helmet with the message “Grateful for another opportunity.”

The 32-year old split last season between the Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Greco rejoins new Giants Head Coach Pat Shurmur, who was also his head coach when he was with the Browns. He also played for the Rams when Shurmur was the offensive coordinator.

The former Spartan previously started 66 games as an interior lineman in five seasons in Cleveland. He was released by the Browns as one of the final cuts prior to the 2017 regular season.

The former Spartan has appeared in a total of 117 games in the NFL with 70 starts.