Hometown Hero wants to expand cat spaying, neutering efforts

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Corky Stiles heads a volunteer organization out of Warren called TNR, which aims to help control the cat population humanely. Now the group hopes to expand its efforts.

“We want to expand this and this building has been a dream since I took over TNR,” Corky said.

TNR stands for Trap, Neuter and Return, which describes the process the organization follows.

It traps feral or outdoor cats and has them neutered or spayed. After healing, the cats are returned to where they came from to live out the rest of their lives.

“Kittens can get pregnant at four months and mothers can get pregnant two weeks after they give birth,” Corky said.

She said since the group began in 2008, the number of cats spayed and neutered is in the thousands.

“We’ve done 10,000 cats and think of all the cats we’ve prevented — that is just flabbergasting. The number is enormous.”

At 10,000 spayed and neutered, she has no plans of taking a break.

TNR’s new project is a building on Elm Road in Warren. They have completely gutted it, with plans of starting a spay and neuter clinic, a food pantry for pets, an education room to train people on how to care for outdoor and feral cats — and that’s just the start.

“We want to make it an all-encompassing project so that we approach it from all the different areas and not just fixing the cats,” Corky said.

If you know of cats in need of care or spaying and neutering, or if you’d like to get involved in helping TNR of Warren, visit its website or Facebook page.