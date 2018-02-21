Nugget of Knowledge: Salt and Pepper

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Trailer parks and tornadoes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

We have used salt or sodium chloride as a seasoning for thousands of years…our bodies need it.

We’ve even used salt as money.

Roman soldiers were paid in salt….and that’s how we got the word salary.

But until a few centuries ago, we used only salt and sugar at the table.

The French in the 17th century separated the two to please king Louis the XIV…salt during the meal and sweet foods at the end, the way he liked it.

What about pepper?

Pepper was just as important to our tables but at first it was a luxury flavoring: you had to import it from southeast Asia.

Historians call it “the king of spices,” better than cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and ginger…and, pepper too, was once used as a form of money.

And, once again, it was Louis XIV’s chefs who really made it popular because the King came to like it as pepper became cheaper and more common.

The use of salt and pepper as table condiments spread throughout Europe and the Americas.

These days, we eat more than six and a half million tons of table salt and some 27 thousand tons of black pepper each year.

But in Asia, you’ll more likely find soy sauce, duck sauce and oyster sauce as flavorings, tabasco sauce in South America, paprika in Hungary.

