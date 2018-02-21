Pa. gaming control board invalidates Mercer County casino’s bid

HEMPFIELD TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has invalidated a bid from a proposed casino in Mercer County.

The bid for the casino came from Las Vegas Sands Corp., the operator Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem, at $9.8 million.

Wednesday afternoon, the Gaming Control Board announced that the proposal for a casino in the area of Hempfield Township intruded upon the reserved area of a previously secured by Mount Airy. That proposal was to build a casino in Lawrence County.

Therefore, the bid has been invalidated.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s Executive Director Kevin O’Toole will proceed to consider the award for the fourth Category 4 casino auction to the second and only other bidder, Greenwood Gaming and Entertainment, Inc.

Representatives of the Gaming Control Board will reconvene at 10 a.m. Thursday

Each mini-casino can have 750 slot machines and license holders can pay another $2.5 million to operate 30 table games. The first three licenses raised over $110 million.

Bids are limited to the state’s licensed casino owners, for now.