PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories in effect through Thursday morning

***PINPOINT WEATHER ALERTS***

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Trumbull, Mahoning, Mercer, and Lawrence counties through Thursday morning. These alerts have been prompted by an expected wintry mix overnight and the potential for slick spots to develop. To see current alerts, CLICK HERE

WINTRY MIX LIKELY WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING

Temperatures will dip into the lower 30s into the night as more rain moves into the area. As the rain arrives, it will transition to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain that will be ongoing into the early morning commute Thursday. While our recent string of warm days has allowed the ground to thaw and has warmed up most surfaces, this may still have an impact on Thursday morning’s commute.

A mixed bag of wintry precipitation is expected to develop Wednesday evening and continue through 7AM to 9AM across the area. A glazing of ice is possible, up to 0.25″, and snowfall of up to 1″ or less may also occur. Areas that have the greatest risk of slickening up will be surfaces of parking lots, sidewalks, bridges/overpasses, back patios, and also the surface of your car. While the risk for slick roads is a little lower, the threat will be present through the morning and you should drive with caution. Be sure to allow enough space to come to a stop when braking.

The temperatures rise above freezing toward late-morning Thursday, ending the threat of a wintry mix, with rain lingering into the early afternoon. Our team will be monitoring this threat as well and will keep you updated on air and here at WYTV.com.

SEVERAL ROUNDS OF RAIN

The pattern remains warmer than normal and stormy. Another disturbance will impact the area early as the workweek ends on Friday. This will bring another round of soaking rain to our area. Yet another round of rainfall is expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

RAINFALL ACCUMULATION AND FLOODING CONCERN

Rivers, creeks, and streams are all running high after the recent snow-melt and rain. The ground remains completely saturated and we will see several shots of un-needed rainfall which will raise the concern for localized flooding. Models suggest between 2″ to 3.5″ of new rainfall by the weekend. In addition to another likely rise in area rivers, streets and neighborhoods prone to flooding will likely see a rise in water by the end of the weekend. Stay alert, especially if you live in a flood-prone area. We will be monitoring this risk through the weekend and will have updates.