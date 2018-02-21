Rain and temperatures falling for Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. Scattered showers likely after morning rush. Though less likely, thunderstorms are also possible. Have a heavier coat for the afternoon when temperatures fall.

THIS AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, we will see temperatures tumble to about 40° by 5PM. Winds will also pick up, making it feel even colder.

COLDER TONIGHT WITH WINTRY MIX OF FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE: As the colder air moves through, we’ll have a chance for sleet and freezing rain into the early hours of Thursday. This could cause a coating of glaze on roads and make for extremely dangerous travel for school and work on Thursday. Delays and other school adjustments are possible. Temperatures warm to change the mix over to all rain late morning and into the afternoon. Stay tuned to WYTV.com and our team of meteorologists for breaking news and weather alerts.

WARMER WITH MORE RAIN: Another surge of warm, moist air comes into the Ohio Valley for Friday and the entire weekend looks wet.. Rain likely all three days. Mild with temperatures both days in the mid to lower 50’s.

FLOOD THREAT: Over 3″ of rain for February so far at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, Ohio. Another round of showers today. Flood threat really picks up on Friday and Saturday as rain is likely. Be alert for possible high water around the Valley Friday afternoon and into the weekend.

