Snyder sisters lead Valley Christian past Sebring

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Valley Christian outscored Sebring 22-2 in the first quarter, and cruised to a 64-26 victory in the Division IV Sectionals Wednesday night.

India Snyder led the Eagles with 15 points, while Imane Snyder added 12 points in the victory.

Kristen Gill chipped in with 8 points for Valley Christian, while Taylor Jones tallied 7.

Aebigayle D’Astroph led the Trojans with 8 points, while Olivia Woods finished with 7 points in the setback.

Valley Christian advances to face Liberty in the Division IV Sectional Finals Saturday at 1PM at Liberty High School.