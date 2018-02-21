TAG Task Force: Warren man arrested after suspected drug deal

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Agents with TAG Law Enforcement Task Force arrested a man they say appeared to be involved in a drug deal on Tuesday.

Shawndon Flowers, 22, is charged with failure to comply, tampering with evidence and drug possession.

Investigators said after they spotted Flowers involved in what appeared to be a drug deal with a man on a bicycle, Flowers then ran from officers.

After a short chase, he was arrested.

Investigators said Flowers had suspected crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, suboxone and two unknown pills. He also had $286, which was seized.

According to TAG, additional charges may be pending an analysis of the suspected drugs.

This isn’t the first time that Flowers has been in trouble with the law.

In October, he was arrested during an investigation into a shooting, car crash and a drug operation.