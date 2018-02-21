Test scores of Youngstown City students show double-digit growth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Students in the Youngstown City School District showed double-digit growth on winter test scores compared to scores from the fall.

Reading scores on the NWEA standardized tests jumped 18 percent and math scores rose almost 15 percent.

In reading, fifth graders’ 27.75 percent increase was the biggest jump. In math, 11th graders saw a 37.45 percent increase.

“This is impressive growth,” said Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip. “It shows the dedication and hard work of our incredible teachers and I couldn’t be prouder.”

This year, the district changed the way it teaches and Mohip said that’s one of the reasons for the improvement.

The tests are for second through 11th grade.

Another round of testing will be done in the spring.