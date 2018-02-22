Crash on Route 11 delays traffic in Beaver Township

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) –

Traffic is flowing again after an accident along State Route 11.

It happened in the northbound lanes of Route 11 in Beaver Township in between Western Reserve and Calla Roads.

Dispatchers tell First News the crash happened just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Crews on scene say a car and tractor-trailer somehow hit each other. The car went off the road and landed on its side.

Crews had to cut a woman out of the car. They took her to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word yet on what caused the accident.