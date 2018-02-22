17-year-old Ohio student arrested for Facebook “SHS” threat

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – An arrest was made Thursday by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office after a Facebook post went viral on Wednesday causing concern across the nation.

The post was made under the Facebook profile “Ray Andres.” The person behind the post threatened to bring a gun to school and referred to the school as “SHS.”

According to WHIO, the FBI and Clark County Deputies were able to pinpoint the location of where the social media post generated. After executing a search warrant and seizing a number of electronic devices an arrest was made of a 17-year-old girl who was a student of Springfield High School, located between Dayton and Columbus.

After the post was shared nationally, many schools with the initials “SHS” grew concerned and took security measures.

Salem High School decided to have police at all school doors Thursday and walking the hallways. Although they did not feel the threat was credible or local, they still wanted to take precautionary measures.

Still, 32 percent of students did not show up for class at Salem High School Thursday, which may have been attributed to the threat.

Thursday morning, the Sharon Police Department confirmed the threat was not directed toward the Sharon City School District, but in fact was made toward a specific Springfield Ohio area school district.

The suspect is facing felony charges of inducing panic.